GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.