GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.32.

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GFL Environmental by 71.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

