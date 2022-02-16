GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 5.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.52. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. raised their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

