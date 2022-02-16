Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.25 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 55986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Specifically, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

