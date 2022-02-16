Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

GLAD opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

