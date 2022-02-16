GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 299,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,742,700 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,669,000 after buying an additional 189,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

