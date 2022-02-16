Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 120,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,781,532 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.84%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 187.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.