good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) Senior Officer James Noel Harvey Sells 17,800 Shares

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) Senior Officer James Noel Harvey sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$12,643.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,849 shares in the company, valued at C$524,102.26.

GDNP stock opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. good natured Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price target on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

