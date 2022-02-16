Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in January

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.4 days.
OTCMKTS:GMGSF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
About Goodman Group
