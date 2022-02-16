Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 66.1% in January

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GMGSF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. Goodman Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

