Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 59.5% in January

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,900 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, reduced their target price on shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GDNSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 449,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,005. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

