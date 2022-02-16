Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,456 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth $7,463,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $196,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $29,677,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter worth $67,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

