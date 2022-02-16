Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $5,452,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,920,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 280,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $239.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.06.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

