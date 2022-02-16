Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 363.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $203.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

