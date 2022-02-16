Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

AMG stock opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.62 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

