Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,215,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.