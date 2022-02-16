Governor DAO Price Down 12.9% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $58,662.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

