Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Trading Down 11.8%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.