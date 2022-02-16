Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.