Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Northland Securities

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

