Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

