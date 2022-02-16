GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 19,618 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VKTX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

