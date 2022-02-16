GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $340,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.