GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $320,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 654,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,673,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 622,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,079,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

