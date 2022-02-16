GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.