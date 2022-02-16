GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,088 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.54 and its 200 day moving average is $289.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

