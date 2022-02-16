GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 160,543 Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

