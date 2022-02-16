GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $312,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

