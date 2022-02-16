Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 1,511.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

