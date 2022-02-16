Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

