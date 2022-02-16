Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,767 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,760,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.