Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

