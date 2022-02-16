GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Richard Thornton 43,723 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

