H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

HLUYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.17.

HLUYY stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

