Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $68.54 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $68.54 million and $872,214.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.57 or 0.00005842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,965.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.73 or 0.07098217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00289961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00758567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00410627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00215341 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,666,374 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.