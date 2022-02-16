Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,328. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $527.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 250,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.