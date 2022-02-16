Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,328. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $527.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
