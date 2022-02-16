Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

