Head-To-Head Analysis: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Metromile alerts:

This table compares Metromile and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 1.74 $90.77 million $0.46 14.98

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metromile and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metromile presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 181.93%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.42%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.