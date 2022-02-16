Head-To-Head Comparison: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BuzzFeed
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Ayro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
19.1% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BuzzFeed
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ayro
|-1,132.94%
|-39.98%
|-37.75%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BuzzFeed and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BuzzFeed
|N/A
|N/A
|-$10,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Ayro
|$1.60 million
|28.80
|-$10.76 million
|($0.92)
|-1.36
BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro.
Summary
BuzzFeed beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.
About Ayro
AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
