Head to Head Comparison: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for OraSure Technologies and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 57.02%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -4.61% -2.70% -2.35% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -141.62%

Volatility and Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 3.70 -$14.92 million ($0.15) -58.73 Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,441.82 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.