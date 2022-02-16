Head to Head Review: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.68 $205.16 million $2.13 12.03 KeyCorp $7.56 billion 3.27 $2.63 billion $2.63 10.09

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37% KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37%

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Financial Bancorp. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

