Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 622,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

