Hedget Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004865 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $172,983.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

