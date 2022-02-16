Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Acquires £24,600 in Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) insider Joe Lister bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($33,288.23).

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 401.50 ($5.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.63. The company has a market cap of £491.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. Helical plc has a 1 year low of GBX 355 ($4.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLCL. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Helical from GBX 475 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($7.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.04) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

