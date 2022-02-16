Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.96 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

