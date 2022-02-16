Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,945. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

