Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

HSIC opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

