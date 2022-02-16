Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $83.46 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

