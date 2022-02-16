Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.