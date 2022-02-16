HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 651 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RLI worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RLI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.57. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

