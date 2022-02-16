HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Sientra worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sientra by 323.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sientra by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 41.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

